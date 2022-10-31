Short Interest in Ebara Co. (OTCMKTS:EBCOY) Increases By 13.0%

Ebara Co. (OTCMKTS:EBCOY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, an increase of 13.0% from the September 30th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.
EBCOY opened at $16.20 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.43 and its 200-day moving average is $19.48. Ebara has a twelve month low of $15.59 and a twelve month high of $29.85.
