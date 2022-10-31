Short Interest in Ebara Co. (OTCMKTS:EBCOY) Increases By 13.0%

Ebara Co. (OTCMKTS:EBCOY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, an increase of 13.0% from the September 30th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Ebara Price Performance

EBCOY opened at $16.20 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.43 and its 200-day moving average is $19.48. Ebara has a twelve month low of $15.59 and a twelve month high of $29.85.

Ebara Company Profile

Ebara Corporation manufactures and sells industrial machinery. It operates through Fluid Machinery & Systems Business, Environmental Plants Business, and Precision Machinery Business segments. The company offers large, high pressure, API, cryogenic, and standard pumps, as well as blowers and fans to water and energy facilities; centrifugal and axial compressors, steam turbines, and gas expanders to oil refining and petrochemical plants; and centrifugal chillers, absorption chillers/heaters, square/round type cooling towers, and screw modular chillers.

