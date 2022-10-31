Short Interest in Electric Power Development Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EPWDF) Declines By 8.3%

Electric Power Development Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EPWDF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 132,000 shares, a decrease of 8.3% from the September 30th total of 143,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EPWDF opened at $14.20 on Monday. Electric Power Development has a 52-week low of $12.55 and a 52-week high of $16.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.76.

Electric Power Development Co, Ltd. engages in the wholesale supply of hydroelectric and thermal power in Japan. It also produces wood fuel, carbonized sewage sludge fuel, and other biomass fuels, as well as generates and transmits electricity. In addition, the company invests in, imports, transports, and sells coal; sells fly ash; procures forest offcut; produces and sells fertilizers using ash; manufactures, sells, and markets activated coke; operates welfare facilities, wood pellet manufacturing facilities, and nuclear power plants; operates and maintains telecommunication facilities and waste-fueled power generation plants; and constructs and maintains electronic and communication facilities.

