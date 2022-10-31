Short Interest in Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSEW) Decreases By 20.6%

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSEW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,900 shares, a drop of 20.6% from the September 30th total of 30,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Eos Energy Enterprises Price Performance

Shares of EOSEW stock remained flat at $0.36 during trading hours on Friday. Eos Energy Enterprises has a 52 week low of $0.24 and a 52 week high of $4.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.48.

Get Eos Energy Enterprises alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Eos Energy Enterprises stock. Zazove Associates LLC bought a new position in Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSEW – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 253,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eos Energy Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eos Energy Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.