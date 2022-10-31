Short Interest in FIBRA Prologis (OTCMKTS:FBBPF) Increases By 13.2%

FIBRA Prologis (OTCMKTS:FBBPF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,024,400 shares, an increase of 13.2% from the September 30th total of 2,672,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 593.0 days.

FIBRA Prologis Stock Performance

OTCMKTS FBBPF remained flat at $2.32 during trading hours on Monday. 20,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,768. FIBRA Prologis has a one year low of $1.80 and a one year high of $3.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.52 and its 200-day moving average is $2.55.

FIBRA Prologis Company Profile

FIBRA Prologis is a leading owner and operator of Class-A industrial real estate in Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, FIBRA Prologis was comprised of 205 logistics and manufacturing facilities in six industrial markets in Mexico totaling 40.2 million square feet (3.7 million square meters) of gross leasable area.

