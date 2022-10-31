Short Interest in FIBRA Prologis (OTCMKTS:FBBPF) Increases By 13.2%

FIBRA Prologis (OTCMKTS:FBBPF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,024,400 shares, an increase of 13.2% from the September 30th total of 2,672,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 593.0 days.
FIBRA Prologis Stock Performance
OTCMKTS FBBPF remained flat at $2.32 during trading hours on Monday. 20,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,768. FIBRA Prologis has a one year low of $1.80 and a one year high of $3.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.52 and its 200-day moving average is $2.55.
FIBRA Prologis Company Profile
