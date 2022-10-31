Short Interest in First Mining Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:FFMGF) Declines By 12.3%

First Mining Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:FFMGF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,699,800 shares, a decline of 12.3% from the September 30th total of 1,938,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 639,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

First Mining Gold Trading Down 5.8 %

Shares of FFMGF traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,187. First Mining Gold has a 52 week low of $0.13 and a 52 week high of $0.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.18.

First Mining Gold Company Profile

First Mining Gold Corp. develops and explores for gold projects. It also explores for silver, copper, and iron ore deposits. The company primarily holds interests in the Springpole Gold Project located in northwestern Ontario. It holds a portfolio of 8 mineral assets located in Canada and the United States, as well as has an option to acquire an 80% interest in Pelangio's Birch Lake and Birch Lake West properties located in northwestern Ontario.

