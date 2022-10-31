Short Interest in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Drops By 8.7%

Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,840,000 shares, a drop of 8.7% from the September 30th total of 5,300,000 shares. Approximately 8.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 915,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.3 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts recently weighed in on FIVE shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Five Below from $187.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $157.00 price objective on shares of Five Below in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Five Below from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Five Below from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Five Below from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.89.
Insider Activity at Five Below
In related news, Director Zuhairah Scott Washington sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $77,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $327,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Five Below
Five Below Price Performance
Shares of FIVE traded up $1.96 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $149.33. 897,795 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 870,012. Five Below has a twelve month low of $109.49 and a twelve month high of $221.00. The company has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.14, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $136.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.11.
Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.03). Five Below had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 21.52%. The firm had revenue of $668.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $681.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. Five Below’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Five Below will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Five Below
Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.
See Also
