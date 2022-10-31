Short Interest in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) Decreases By 30.0%

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,750,000 shares, a decline of 30.0% from the September 30th total of 2,500,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 399,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Four Corners Property Trust

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 1.8% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 23,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 2.0% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 4.0% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 1.9% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 25,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 0.9% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 58,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

Four Corners Property Trust Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE FCPT traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.38. 344,502 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 438,481. Four Corners Property Trust has a 12-month low of $22.67 and a 12-month high of $30.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.82. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.98 and a beta of 0.88.

Four Corners Property Trust Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.333 dividend. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This is a boost from Four Corners Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 109.92%.

FCPT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Four Corners Property Trust to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Four Corners Property Trust from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Four Corners Property Trust from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.33.

Four Corners Property Trust Company Profile

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

