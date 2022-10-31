Short Interest in Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLCNF) Expands By 8.2%

Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLCNF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,275,900 shares, a growth of 8.2% from the September 30th total of 2,104,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 51,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 44.1 days.

Glencore Stock Performance

GLCNF traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $5.76. 14,683 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,645. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.55 and its 200 day moving average is $5.74. Glencore has a 12 month low of $4.55 and a 12 month high of $7.00.

Glencore Company Profile

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

