Short Interest in Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLCNF) Expands By 8.2%

Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLCNF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,275,900 shares, a growth of 8.2% from the September 30th total of 2,104,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 51,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 44.1 days.
Glencore Stock Performance
GLCNF traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $5.76. 14,683 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,645. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.55 and its 200 day moving average is $5.74. Glencore has a 12 month low of $4.55 and a 12 month high of $7.00.
Glencore Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Glencore (GLCNF)
- As Mega Caps Get Crushed, This Mid Cap Tech Stock Is Crushing It
- Is The Meta Platforms Stock Meltdown a Rare Buying Opportunity?
- Why Investors Are Suddenly Excited About Vaxcyte
- Saia Stock Is Ready To Switch Gears And Move Higher
- Is onsemi On Target For A New Record High Share Price?
Receive News & Ratings for Glencore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glencore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.