Short Interest in Greenlane Renewables Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRNWF) Decreases By 12.2%

Greenlane Renewables Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRNWF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 641,700 shares, a decrease of 12.2% from the September 30th total of 731,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 41.1 days.

Greenlane Renewables Trading Down 4.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS GRNWF traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,047. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.53 and its 200-day moving average is $0.59. Greenlane Renewables has a 52 week low of $0.40 and a 52 week high of $1.38.

Get Greenlane Renewables alerts:

About Greenlane Renewables

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Greenlane Renewables Inc designs, develops, sells, and services a range of biogas upgrading systems worldwide. The company's systems remove impurities and separate carbon dioxide from biomethane in the raw biogas created from anaerobic decomposition of organic waste at landfills, wastewater treatment plants, and farms and for injection food waste facilities into the natural gas grid or for direct use as vehicle fuel.

Receive News & Ratings for Greenlane Renewables Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenlane Renewables and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.