Short Interest in Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NASDAQ:HYMC) Grows By 8.8%

Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NASDAQ:HYMC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,090,000 shares, an increase of 8.8% from the September 30th total of 11,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,680,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hycroft Mining

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HYMC. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Hycroft Mining by 2,207.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,596,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,882,000 after buying an additional 2,483,757 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hycroft Mining by 302.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,111,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,453,000 after buying an additional 2,337,300 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Hycroft Mining by 1,771.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,240,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after buying an additional 1,174,235 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hycroft Mining by 181.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 563,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 363,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hycroft Mining during the first quarter valued at $493,000. 61.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hycroft Mining alerts:

Hycroft Mining Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of HYMC stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.66. 1,655,297 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,507,875. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.69 and its 200-day moving average is $1.05. The company has a market cap of $132.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 11.60, a quick ratio of 10.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Hycroft Mining has a fifty-two week low of $0.28 and a fifty-two week high of $3.10.

Hycroft Mining Company Profile

Hycroft Mining ( NASDAQ:HYMC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.83 million during the quarter.

(Get Rating)

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold and silver development company in the United States. The company holds interests in the Hycroft mine that covers an area of approximately 70,671 acres located in the state of Nevada. As of December 31, 2021, its Hycroft mine had measured and indicated mineral resources of 9.6 million ounces of gold, and 446.0 million ounces of silver.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hycroft Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hycroft Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.