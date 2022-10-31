Short Interest in IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT) Increases By 26.6%

IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 594,300 shares, a growth of 26.6% from the September 30th total of 469,600 shares. Currently, 3.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 116,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.1 days.

Institutional Trading of IDT

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in IDT by 58.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of IDT by 4.8% in the second quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 13,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of IDT in the first quarter worth about $31,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of IDT in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of IDT by 6.2% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.22% of the company’s stock.

IDT Stock Up 4.4 %

NYSE:IDT traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.38. 138,007 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 162,043. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.20. IDT has a one year low of $21.68 and a one year high of $67.30. The firm has a market cap of $672.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.86 and a beta of 1.14.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IDT Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on IDT in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

IDT Corporation provides communications and payment services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Fintech, net2phone, and Traditional Communications. The Fintech segment offers international money remittance and related value/payment transfer services under the BOSS Revolution brand name; and national retail solutions, such as point of sale network providing payment processing, digital advertising, transaction data, and ancillary services under the NRS brand name.

