Short Interest in Indivior PLC (OTCMKTS:INVVY) Decreases By 14.0%

Indivior PLC (OTCMKTS:INVVY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,000 shares, a decline of 14.0% from the September 30th total of 22,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.
Separately, Morgan Stanley raised Indivior from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th.
Shares of INVVY traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $19.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,563. Indivior has a 52 week low of $14.22 and a 52 week high of $22.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.29 and a beta of 0.25.
Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders. The company's product pipeline focuses on treating opioid use disorder, addiction, and schizophrenia.
