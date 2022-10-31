Short Interest in Indivior PLC (OTCMKTS:INVVY) Decreases By 14.0%

Indivior PLC (OTCMKTS:INVVY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,000 shares, a decline of 14.0% from the September 30th total of 22,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised Indivior from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th.

Shares of INVVY traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $19.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,563. Indivior has a 52 week low of $14.22 and a 52 week high of $22.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.29 and a beta of 0.25.

Indivior ( OTCMKTS:INVVY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. Indivior had a return on equity of 66.83% and a net margin of 18.04%. The company had revenue of $221.00 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Indivior will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders. The company's product pipeline focuses on treating opioid use disorder, addiction, and schizophrenia.

