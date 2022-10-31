Short Interest in JB Hi-Fi Limited (OTCMKTS:JBHIF) Rises By 6.0%

JB Hi-Fi Limited (OTCMKTS:JBHIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,525,800 shares, an increase of 6.0% from the September 30th total of 1,440,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

JB Hi-Fi Price Performance

OTCMKTS:JBHIF remained flat at 33.07 during trading hours on Monday. JB Hi-Fi has a twelve month low of 33.07 and a twelve month high of 33.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is 33.07.

Get JB Hi-Fi alerts:

About JB Hi-Fi

(Get Rating)

See Also

JB Hi-Fi Limited, together with its subsidiaries, retails home consumer products. The company operates through three segments: JB Hi-Fi Australia, JB Hi-Fi New Zealand, and The Good Guys. It provides computers, such as laptops, desktop PCs, iPads, tablets, eBook readers, monitors and projectors, printers and ink, storage devices, keyboards and mouse, computer accessories, as well as software, and home internet and wi-fi products; televisions; headphones, speakers, and audio devices; and smart home appliances.

Receive News & Ratings for JB Hi-Fi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JB Hi-Fi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.