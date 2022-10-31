Short Interest in JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) Declines By 7.6%

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,530,000 shares, a drop of 7.6% from the September 30th total of 3,820,000 shares. Currently, 4.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Several research firms have commented on JELD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Barclays downgraded shares of JELD-WEN from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $18.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JELD-WEN presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.42.

In related news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.33 per share, with a total value of $29,326.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 19,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,268. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other JELD-WEN news, Director David G. Nord purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.00 per share, with a total value of $220,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management purchased 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.33 per share, for a total transaction of $29,326.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 19,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,268. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 268,150 shares of company stock worth $2,713,436. 1.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. raised its position in JELD-WEN by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,179,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,285,000 after buying an additional 1,487,132 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in JELD-WEN by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 8,856,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,221,000 after buying an additional 956,559 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in JELD-WEN by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,440,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,182,000 after buying an additional 30,138 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in JELD-WEN by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,083,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,643,000 after buying an additional 343,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in JELD-WEN by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,345,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,576,000 after buying an additional 75,766 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JELD traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.63. The company had a trading volume of 130,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,033,417. JELD-WEN has a 52 week low of $8.38 and a 52 week high of $28.30. The company has a market capitalization of $895.67 million, a PE ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.43.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.27. JELD-WEN had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 19.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that JELD-WEN will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

