Short Interest in Kinnevik AB (OTCMKTS:KNKBF) Rises By 14.4%

Kinnevik AB (OTCMKTS:KNKBF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 737,000 shares, a growth of 14.4% from the September 30th total of 644,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 670.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Nordea Equity Research upgraded Kinnevik from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th.

Kinnevik Price Performance

Kinnevik stock remained flat at 12.10 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is 12.73. Kinnevik has a twelve month low of 11.55 and a twelve month high of 40.00.

Kinnevik Company Profile

Kinnevik AB is a venture capital firm specializing in investments in growth capital. It prefers to invest in digital consumer business, education, communication, e-commerce and marketplaces, entertainment, healthcare, and financial services but may also invest in other areas. The firm invests worldwide, especially in Europe with a focus on the Nordics, Latin America, Asia, Australia, Africa, and North America.

