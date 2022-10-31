Short Interest in Liberty Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:LGDTF) Decreases By 14.0%

Liberty Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:LGDTF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,711,900 shares, a drop of 14.0% from the September 30th total of 1,990,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 406,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Liberty Gold from C$1.00 to C$0.90 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th.

Liberty Gold Stock Performance

LGDTF opened at $0.28 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.30 and a 200-day moving average of $0.40. Liberty Gold has a 12-month low of $0.24 and a 12-month high of $1.04.

Liberty Gold Company Profile

Liberty Gold Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada, the United States and Turkey. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, and other precious and base metals. It principally holds 100% interests in the Goldstrike project, including 749 owned unpatented claims, 99 leased unpatented claims, 633 acres of leased patented claims, 160 acres of leased private land, and 926 acres of leased State covering an area of 7,194 hectares located in Washington County, southwest Utah; and the Black Pine project comprising 622 unpatented lode claims covering 4,845 hectares located in southeastern Idaho.

Featured Stories

