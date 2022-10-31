Short Interest in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) Decreases By 6.7%

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 737,800 shares, a drop of 6.7% from the September 30th total of 790,600 shares. Approximately 4.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 123,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.0 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ligand Pharmaceuticals news, CEO John L. Higgins sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 367,180 shares in the company, valued at $33,046,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 10.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get Ligand Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LGND. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 18.2% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 623 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth bought a new position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $122,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 10.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,341 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. 87.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

LGND has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $157.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.83.

Shares of LGND traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $88.42. 1,614 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 145,146. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $90.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.12. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $72.57 and a 1-year high of $169.98.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.26). Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3.13% and a positive return on equity of 5.49%. The firm had revenue of $57.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.70 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ligand Pharmaceuticals will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing or acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Veklury for the treatment of moderate or severe COVID-19; Teriparatide injection product for osteoporosis; Vaxneuvance for the prevention of invasive disease caused by Streptococcus pneumoniae; and Pneumosil, a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine to help fight against pneumococcal pneumonia among children.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.