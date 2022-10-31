Short Interest in Livento Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NUGN) Rises By 12.5%

Livento Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NUGN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 12.5% from the September 30th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,326,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Livento Group Trading Up 1.7 %
Shares of Livento Group stock opened at $0.07 on Monday. Livento Group has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.09.
About Livento Group
