Short Interest in Loblaw Companies Limited (OTCMKTS:LBLCF) Declines By 9.5%

Loblaw Companies Limited (OTCMKTS:LBLCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,722,800 shares, a drop of 9.5% from the September 30th total of 1,904,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4,307.0 days.

Loblaw Companies Stock Performance

Shares of LBLCF stock remained flat at $83.00 during trading on Monday. 51 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,842. The business’s fifty day moving average is $84.65 and its 200-day moving average is $88.36. Loblaw Companies has a twelve month low of $72.64 and a twelve month high of $95.55.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LBLCF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$125.00 to C$130.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$118.00 to C$123.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$133.00 to C$154.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Loblaw Companies in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$125.00 to C$127.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.38.

Loblaw Companies Company Profile

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

Featured Stories

