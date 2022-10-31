Short Interest in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Rises By 12.7%

MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,280,000 shares, an increase of 12.7% from the September 30th total of 2,910,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 679,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.8 days. Currently, 5.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NYSE:MTZ traded down $0.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $76.53. The company had a trading volume of 6,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 683,092. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.80 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.44. MasTec has a fifty-two week low of $62.36 and a fifty-two week high of $104.21.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. MasTec had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 1.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MasTec will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MasTec by 4.0% in the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 33,167 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in MasTec by 550.0% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,301 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in MasTec by 1.1% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 97,668 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in MasTec by 21.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 131,663 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,468,000 after purchasing an additional 23,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd purchased a new stake in MasTec during the first quarter worth $21,730,000. 71.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen boosted their target price on MasTec from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on MasTec to $97.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Cowen lifted their price target on MasTec from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on MasTec from $83.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on MasTec from $109.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.20.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other segments.

