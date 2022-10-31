Short Interest in MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV) Decreases By 15.5%

MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 811,600 shares, a decrease of 15.5% from the September 30th total of 961,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 30.2 days. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

MediciNova Stock Performance

NASDAQ MNOV traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $2.13. The company had a trading volume of 17,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,131. MediciNova has a fifty-two week low of $1.96 and a fifty-two week high of $4.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.38.

MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). Sell-side analysts expect that MediciNova will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of MediciNova

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in MediciNova by 2.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 308,276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $823,000 after acquiring an additional 7,110 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in MediciNova by 7.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 161,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 11,400 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in MediciNova by 7.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 142,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 9,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in MediciNova during the first quarter valued at $75,000. 25.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MediciNova in a report on Sunday, October 23rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MediciNova in a report on Monday, October 3rd.

MediciNova Company Profile

MediciNova, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company is developing MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for treating neurological disorders, such as primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma, and substance dependence and addiction.

