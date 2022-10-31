Short Interest in MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV) Decreases By 15.5%

MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 811,600 shares, a decrease of 15.5% from the September 30th total of 961,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 30.2 days. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
MediciNova Stock Performance
NASDAQ MNOV traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $2.13. The company had a trading volume of 17,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,131. MediciNova has a fifty-two week low of $1.96 and a fifty-two week high of $4.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.38.
MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). Sell-side analysts expect that MediciNova will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MediciNova in a report on Sunday, October 23rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MediciNova in a report on Monday, October 3rd.
MediciNova Company Profile
MediciNova, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company is developing MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for treating neurological disorders, such as primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma, and substance dependence and addiction.
