Short Interest in MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV) Decreases By 15.5%

MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOVGet Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 811,600 shares, a decrease of 15.5% from the September 30th total of 961,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 30.2 days. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

MediciNova Stock Performance

NASDAQ MNOV traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $2.13. The company had a trading volume of 17,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,131. MediciNova has a fifty-two week low of $1.96 and a fifty-two week high of $4.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.38.

MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOVGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). Sell-side analysts expect that MediciNova will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of MediciNova

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in MediciNova by 2.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 308,276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $823,000 after acquiring an additional 7,110 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in MediciNova by 7.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 161,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 11,400 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in MediciNova by 7.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 142,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 9,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in MediciNova during the first quarter valued at $75,000. 25.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MediciNova in a report on Sunday, October 23rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MediciNova in a report on Monday, October 3rd.

MediciNova Company Profile

MediciNova, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company is developing MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for treating neurological disorders, such as primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma, and substance dependence and addiction.

