Short Interest in Mitsubishi Co. (OTCMKTS:MSBHF) Rises By 14.9%

Mitsubishi Co. (OTCMKTS:MSBHF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,063,900 shares, a growth of 14.9% from the September 30th total of 925,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 443.3 days.

Mitsubishi Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS MSBHF traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $27.56. The stock had a trading volume of 5,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,227. The company has a market capitalization of $20.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.51. Mitsubishi has a 1-year low of $26.50 and a 1-year high of $39.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.13.

Mitsubishi (OTCMKTS:MSBHF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $42.02 billion for the quarter. Mitsubishi had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 6.67%. On average, analysts predict that Mitsubishi will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

About Mitsubishi

Mitsubishi Corporation engages in the natural gas, industrial materials, petroleum and chemicals, mineral resources, industrial infrastructure, automotive and mobility, food and consumer industry, power solution, and urban development businesses worldwide. The company's Natural Gas segment is involved in the natural gas/oil exploration, production, and development, as well as liquified natural gas businesses.

