Short Interest in MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML) Declines By 15.9%

MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,940,000 shares, a decline of 15.9% from the September 30th total of 7,060,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,020,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.8 days. Currently, 7.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In related news, CFO Richard Correia sold 135,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.45, for a total transaction of $196,950.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,378,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,899,043.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 14.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CTC Capital Management LLC bought a new position in MoneyLion during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MoneyLion during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in MoneyLion during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in MoneyLion during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in MoneyLion by 1,056.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 21,121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ML traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.10. The stock had a trading volume of 571,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 900,153. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.22 and its 200-day moving average is $1.52. MoneyLion has a 52 week low of $0.78 and a 52 week high of $6.40.

MoneyLion (NYSE:ML – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $87.34 million during the quarter. MoneyLion had a negative return on equity of 35.94% and a negative net margin of 33.08%. On average, equities research analysts expect that MoneyLion will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MoneyLion Inc provides a digital financial platform. The company's platform offers access to banking, borrowing, and investing solutions for customers. Its principal products include roarmoney premium mobile banking, personalized investing, cryptocurrency, instacash, membership programs, financial tracking tools, online financial education content destination, affiliated marketing programs, unsecured personal loans, and credit-related decision servicing.

