Short Interest in Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKF) Expands By 15.8%

Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 894,200 shares, a growth of 15.8% from the September 30th total of 772,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8,942.0 days.

Nokian Renkaat Oyj Stock Performance

Shares of NKRKF traded up $0.93 on Monday, reaching $11.33. The stock had a trading volume of 5,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 721. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.05 and a 200 day moving average of $12.01. Nokian Renkaat Oyj has a twelve month low of $10.40 and a twelve month high of $37.50.

Nokian Renkaat Oyj Company Profile

Nokian Renkaat Oyj develops and manufactures tires in Finland, Nordics, Russia, the rest of Europe, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through Passenger Car Tyres, Heavy Tyres, and Vianor segments. The Passenger Car Tyres segment develops and produces summer and winter tires for cars and vans.

