Short Interest in Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKF) Expands By 15.8%

Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 894,200 shares, a growth of 15.8% from the September 30th total of 772,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8,942.0 days.
Nokian Renkaat Oyj Stock Performance
Shares of NKRKF traded up $0.93 on Monday, reaching $11.33. The stock had a trading volume of 5,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 721. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.05 and a 200 day moving average of $12.01. Nokian Renkaat Oyj has a twelve month low of $10.40 and a twelve month high of $37.50.
Nokian Renkaat Oyj Company Profile
