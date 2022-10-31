Short Interest in Nyxoah S.A. (NASDAQ:NYXH) Declines By 20.0%

Nyxoah S.A. (NASDAQ:NYXH – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 20.0% from the September 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of Nyxoah stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 326 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,216. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.36. Nyxoah has a 12-month low of $5.36 and a 12-month high of $29.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 7.24 and a quick ratio of 7.21.
Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nyxoah will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Nyxoah from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.
Nyxoah SA, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solutions to treat sleep disordered breathing conditions. It offers Genio system, a CE-Marked, patient-centric, and hypoglossal neurostimulation therapy to treat moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Mont-Saint-Guibert, Belgium.
