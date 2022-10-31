Short Interest in Nyxoah S.A. (NASDAQ:NYXH) Declines By 20.0%

Nyxoah S.A. (NASDAQ:NYXH – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 20.0% from the September 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Nyxoah Stock Performance

Shares of Nyxoah stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 326 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,216. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.36. Nyxoah has a 12-month low of $5.36 and a 12-month high of $29.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 7.24 and a quick ratio of 7.21.

Get Nyxoah alerts:

Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nyxoah will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nyxoah

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NYXH. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in shares of Nyxoah by 150.0% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Nyxoah in the second quarter worth about $265,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Nyxoah in the second quarter worth about $35,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Nyxoah in the second quarter worth about $353,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Nyxoah in the first quarter worth about $8,177,000. 12.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Nyxoah from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Nyxoah Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nyxoah SA, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solutions to treat sleep disordered breathing conditions. It offers Genio system, a CE-Marked, patient-centric, and hypoglossal neurostimulation therapy to treat moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Mont-Saint-Guibert, Belgium.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nyxoah Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nyxoah and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.