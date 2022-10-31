Short Interest in OCI (OTCMKTS:OCINF) Declines By 16.6%

OCI (OTCMKTS:OCINF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 581,700 shares, a drop of 16.6% from the September 30th total of 697,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5,817.0 days.

OCI stock opened at $37.80 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.26. OCI has a twelve month low of $24.80 and a twelve month high of $41.75.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of OCI from €44.00 ($44.90) to €46.00 ($46.94) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of OCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of OCI from €38.50 ($39.29) to €38.00 ($38.78) in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.25.

OCI N.V. produces and distributes natural gas-based products and industrial chemicals to agricultural, transportation, and industrial customers. It operates through Methanol US, Methanol Europe, Nitrogen US, Nitrogen Europe, and Fertiglobe segments. The company offers anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, calcium ammonium nitrate, ammonium sulphate, nitrogen argon, aqueous ammonia, nitric acid, urea solution, bio-methanol, methanol, melamine, and diesel exhaust fluid, as well as and other nitrogen products.

