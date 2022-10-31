Short Interest in Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) Drops By 15.9%

Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 70,300 shares, a decrease of 15.9% from the September 30th total of 83,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 227,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Ørsted A/S Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of DNNGY stock traded down $0.25 on Friday, reaching $28.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,449. Ørsted A/S has a 12-month low of $24.89 and a 12-month high of $48.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.96.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DNNGY has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Ørsted A/S from 610.00 to 500.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Citigroup raised Ørsted A/S from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Redburn Partners raised Ørsted A/S from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $735.40.

Ørsted A/S Company Profile

Ørsted A/S, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore and onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, and bioenergy plants. It operates through Offshore, Onshore, and Markets & Bioenergy segments. The Offshore segment develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore wind farms in the United Kingdom, Germany, Denmark, the Netherlands, the United States, Taiwan, Japan, and South Korea.

