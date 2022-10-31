Short Interest in PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ:PAVM) Increases By 15.6%

PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ:PAVM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,640,000 shares, a growth of 15.6% from the September 30th total of 4,880,000 shares. Currently, 6.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 948,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.9 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Lake Street Capital cut their target price on PAVmed from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th.

PAVmed Price Performance

PAVM stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.22. The company had a trading volume of 10,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,346,230. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $111.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 0.58. PAVmed has a 52 week low of $0.82 and a 52 week high of $5.87.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PAVmed

PAVmed ( NASDAQ:PAVM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that PAVmed will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAVM. Pacific Wealth Management acquired a new position in PAVmed in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in shares of PAVmed in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of PAVmed by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 41,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of PAVmed by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 49,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 4,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PAVmed by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. 13.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PAVmed

PAVmed Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company's lead products include CarpX, a percutaneous device to treat carpal tunnel syndrome; and EsoCheck, an esophageal cell collection device for the early detection of adenocarcinoma of the esophagus and Barrett's Esophagus (BE); and EsoGuard, a bisulfite-converted next-generation sequencing DNA assay.

Further Reading

