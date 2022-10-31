Short Interest in PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ:PAVM) Increases By 15.6%

PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ:PAVMGet Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,640,000 shares, a growth of 15.6% from the September 30th total of 4,880,000 shares. Currently, 6.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 948,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.9 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Lake Street Capital cut their target price on PAVmed from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th.

PAVmed Price Performance

PAVM stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.22. The company had a trading volume of 10,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,346,230. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $111.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 0.58. PAVmed has a 52 week low of $0.82 and a 52 week high of $5.87.

PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVMGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that PAVmed will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PAVmed

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAVM. Pacific Wealth Management acquired a new position in PAVmed in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in shares of PAVmed in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of PAVmed by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 41,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of PAVmed by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 49,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 4,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PAVmed by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. 13.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PAVmed

PAVmed Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company's lead products include CarpX, a percutaneous device to treat carpal tunnel syndrome; and EsoCheck, an esophageal cell collection device for the early detection of adenocarcinoma of the esophagus and Barrett's Esophagus (BE); and EsoGuard, a bisulfite-converted next-generation sequencing DNA assay.

Further Reading

