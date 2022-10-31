Short Interest in PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) Increases By 12.3%

PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,210,000 shares, an increase of 12.3% from the September 30th total of 11,760,000 shares. Currently, 8.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,830,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Insider Activity at PENN Entertainment

In related news, Director Saul Reibstein sold 5,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total value of $193,420.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,663 shares in the company, valued at $1,318,233.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of PENN Entertainment

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PENN Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PENN Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Archer Investment Corp boosted its holdings in shares of PENN Entertainment by 1,694.9% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PENN Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of PENN Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. 82.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PENN Entertainment Trading Up 0.2 %

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PENN shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of PENN Entertainment from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of PENN Entertainment from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of PENN Entertainment in a report on Thursday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of PENN Entertainment from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of PENN Entertainment to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.68.

Shares of PENN opened at $32.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.17. PENN Entertainment has a 1-year low of $25.49 and a 1-year high of $75.19. The stock has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 2.19.

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. PENN Entertainment had a return on equity of 5.65% and a net margin of 3.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that PENN Entertainment will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PENN Entertainment Company Profile

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences in North America. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates 44 properties in 20 states; online sports betting in 13 jurisdictions; and iCasino in five under a portfolio of brands, including Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, Barstool Sportsbook, and theScore Bet.

