Short Interest in Plum Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:PLMI) Declines By 16.7%

Plum Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:PLMI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a drop of 16.7% from the September 30th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Plum Acquisition Corp. I Stock Performance

Plum Acquisition Corp. I stock remained flat at $9.95 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 1,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,702. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.84. Plum Acquisition Corp. I has a 1-year low of $9.66 and a 1-year high of $10.30.

Institutional Trading of Plum Acquisition Corp. I

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Plum Acquisition Corp. I by 9.3% during the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,107,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,824,000 after acquiring an additional 94,620 shares during the period. Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Plum Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter worth $3,907,000. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new stake in Plum Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter worth $3,908,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Plum Acquisition Corp. I by 61.5% in the first quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 549,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,366,000 after buying an additional 209,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSS LLC IL purchased a new stake in Plum Acquisition Corp. I in the second quarter worth $309,000. 63.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Plum Acquisition Corp. I

Plum Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

