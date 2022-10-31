Short Interest in Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH) Drops By 14.6%

Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,930,000 shares, a decrease of 14.6% from the September 30th total of 5,770,000 shares. Approximately 11.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,220,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

In other Poshmark news, COO John Michael Mcdonald sold 4,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total transaction of $71,240.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 90,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,597,788.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Manish Chandra sold 1,876 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total value of $33,130.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,882.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO John Michael Mcdonald sold 4,034 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total value of $71,240.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 90,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,597,788.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 37.96% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Poshmark in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Poshmark by 94.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,319 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 2,579 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Poshmark in the first quarter valued at about $81,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Poshmark by 58.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,757 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 2,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC boosted its stake in Poshmark by 211.8% in the second quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 10,771 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 20,403 shares in the last quarter. 79.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of POSH traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.80. 1,712,458 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,618,983. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.73 and a beta of -0.67. Poshmark has a fifty-two week low of $8.97 and a fifty-two week high of $26.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.63 and its 200 day moving average is $12.48.

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The clothing resale marketplace reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $89.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.40 million. Poshmark had a negative return on equity of 14.24% and a negative net margin of 17.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Poshmark will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on POSH. Barclays downgraded Poshmark from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. MKM Partners restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Poshmark in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Wedbush cut Poshmark from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $14.00 to $17.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Poshmark from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.33.

Poshmark, Inc operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, India, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2021, it had 7.6 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc in 2011.

