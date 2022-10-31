Short Interest in Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen SA (OTCMKTS:PWZYF) Expands By 12.3%

Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen SA (OTCMKTS:PWZYF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 200,100 shares, an increase of 12.3% from the September 30th total of 178,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,000.5 days.

Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen Trading Down 16.8 %

OTCMKTS PWZYF opened at 4.99 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is 5.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is 7.12. Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen has a 12-month low of 4.99 and a 12-month high of 10.36.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Citigroup cut Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th.

About Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen

POWSZECHNY Zaklad Ubezpieczen SA provides life and non-life insurance products and services in Poland, the Baltic States, and Ukraine. It operates through Corporate Insurance, Mass Insurance, Group and Individually Continued Insurance, Individual Insurance, Investments, Banking Activity, Pension Insurance, Baltic States, Ukraine, Investment Contracts, and Other segments.

