Short Interest in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Grows By 13.2%

Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,280,000 shares, a growth of 13.2% from the September 30th total of 6,430,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,890,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Raytheon Technologies Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock traded down $0.26 on Monday, hitting $94.82. 4,933,015 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,480,238. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $139.39 billion, a PE ratio of 31.69, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $86.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.93. Raytheon Technologies has a 52 week low of $79.00 and a 52 week high of $106.02.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.07. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 6.76%. The firm had revenue of $16.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.33%.

Several research firms have weighed in on RTX. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $117.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $124.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.73.

Insider Activity

In other Raytheon Technologies news, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 1,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total transaction of $110,964.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $974,937.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Raytheon Technologies

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the third quarter worth $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Private Ocean LLC grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 65.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.