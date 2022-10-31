Short Interest in Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) Rises By 14.0%

Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,530,000 shares, a growth of 14.0% from the September 30th total of 2,220,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 498,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.1 days. Approximately 5.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Red Rock Resorts stock traded up $2.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.10. 674,625 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 404,999. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.17. The stock has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 2.18. Red Rock Resorts has a 1-year low of $30.98 and a 1-year high of $55.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.37.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $422.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.39 million. Red Rock Resorts had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 603.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Red Rock Resorts will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Red Rock Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.65%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RRR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $56.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. ING Group initiated coverage on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Finally, CBRE Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.25.

In other news, COO Robert A. Finch sold 22,663 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.41, for a total value of $893,148.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 111,214 shares in the company, valued at $4,382,943.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 50.18% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 2.2% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,137,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,490,000 after purchasing an additional 110,038 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 2.4% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,354,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,919,000 after buying an additional 79,313 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 2.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,493,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,809,000 after buying an additional 28,665 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 29.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,361,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,412,000 after buying an additional 313,446 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 3.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,347,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,942,000 after buying an additional 39,671 shares during the period. 52.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, develops and operates casino and entertainment properties in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. The company owns and operates 9 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

