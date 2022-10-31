Short Interest in Redrow plc (OTCMKTS:RDWWF) Expands By 13.0%

Redrow plc (OTCMKTS:RDWWF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,100 shares, an increase of 13.0% from the September 30th total of 34,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Redrow Price Performance

Shares of Redrow stock remained flat at $8.55 during trading on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.55. Redrow has a 1 year low of $8.55 and a 1 year high of $9.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RDWWF. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Redrow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. HSBC cut Redrow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Redrow from GBX 784 ($9.47) to GBX 499 ($6.03) in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Redrow from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $696.33.

About Redrow

Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. It is involved in acquiring land; and develops and sells residential housing properties. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

