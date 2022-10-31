Short Interest in Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAL) Increases By 14.0%

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAL – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,800 shares, a growth of 14.0% from the September 30th total of 12,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Salisbury Bancorp

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salisbury Bancorp in the first quarter worth $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salisbury Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its holdings in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 37.7% during the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 1,825 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its position in Salisbury Bancorp by 116.8% in the 3rd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 6,464 shares of the bank’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,482 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Salisbury Bancorp by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,244 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 4,622 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.74% of the company’s stock.

Salisbury Bancorp Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ SAL opened at $25.75 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.94 million, a PE ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.24 and its 200 day moving average is $21.61. Salisbury Bancorp has a twelve month low of $22.50 and a twelve month high of $29.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Salisbury Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Salisbury Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.36%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Salisbury Bancorp in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Salisbury Bancorp

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Salisbury Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. It offers various retail and commercial deposit products. The company also provides loans, such as residential and commercial real estate loans; construction loans; working capital loans; equipment loans; and consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, collateral loans, and auto and personal installment loans.

