Short Interest in Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) Increases By 14.6%

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 706,300 shares, an increase of 14.6% from the September 30th total of 616,100 shares. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 159,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.4 days.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Stock Performance

SCHN stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.75. The stock had a trading volume of 270,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,240. The firm has a market capitalization of $747.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.52. Schnitzer Steel Industries has a 52 week low of $26.62 and a 52 week high of $59.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $894.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $817.60 million. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a return on equity of 19.34% and a net margin of 4.84%. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Schnitzer Steel Industries will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s payout ratio is presently 13.16%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 1.6% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 19,665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 1.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 33,537 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 5.4% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,986 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 3.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,896 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 8.4% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,409 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. 83.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SCHN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Schnitzer Steel Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Company Profile

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous metal, and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company acquires, processes, and recycles salvaged vehicles, rail cars, home appliances, industrial machinery, manufacturing scrap, and construction and demolition scrap. It offers recycled ferrous metal, a feedstock used in the production of finished steel products; and nonferrous products, including mixed metal joint products recovered from the shredding process, such as zorba, zurik, aluminum, copper, stainless steel, nickel, brass, titanium, lead, and high temperature alloys.

See Also

