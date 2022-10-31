Short Interest in SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SMHI) Rises By 13.0%

SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SMHI – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 255,900 shares, a growth of 13.0% from the September 30th total of 226,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.4 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Trading of SEACOR Marine

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SEACOR Marine in the 2nd quarter valued at about $145,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of SEACOR Marine by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,937,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,443,000 after acquiring an additional 97,862 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SEACOR Marine in the 2nd quarter valued at about $92,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of SEACOR Marine by 156.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 74,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 45,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carlyle Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SEACOR Marine by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Carlyle Group Inc. now owns 1,196,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,893,000 after buying an additional 48,660 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.95% of the company’s stock.

SEACOR Marine Stock Performance

Shares of SMHI stock traded up $0.35 on Monday, hitting $7.90. 1,941 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,994. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.53 million, a PE ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 1.46. SEACOR Marine has a one year low of $3.08 and a one year high of $9.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.99.

About SEACOR Marine

SEACOR Marine ( NYSE:SMHI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $54.02 million for the quarter. SEACOR Marine had a negative return on equity of 12.73% and a negative net margin of 29.09%.

SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc provides marine and support transportation services to offshore oil, natural gas, and windfarm facilities worldwide. Its offshore support and specialty vessels deliver cargo and personnel to offshore installations, including wind farms; handle anchors and mooring equipment required to tether rigs to the seabed; assist in placing them on location and moving them between regions; provide construction, well work-over, maintenance, and decommissioning support; and carry and launch equipment used underwater in drilling and well installation, maintenance, inspection, and repair, as well as offer accommodations for technicians and specialists, safety support, and emergency response services.

Further Reading

