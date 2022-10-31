Short Interest in Shawcor Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SAWLF) Rises By 21.1%

Shawcor Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SAWLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 666,100 shares, an increase of 21.1% from the September 30th total of 550,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 30.6 days.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SAWLF shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Shawcor from C$8.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Shawcor from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Shawcor in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$13.50 target price on the stock. Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded shares of Shawcor to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$7.75 to C$8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Shawcor from C$8.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Shawcor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.08.

SAWLF stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.15. The stock had a trading volume of 27,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,550. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.06. Shawcor has a 1-year low of $3.34 and a 1-year high of $7.15.

Shawcor Ltd. operates as a material sciences company that serves the infrastructure, energy, and transportation markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Composite Systems, Automotive and Industrial, and Pipeline and Pipe Services. The Composite Systems segment manufactures flexible composite and high density polyethylene pipes that are used for oil and gas gathering, water disposal, carbon dioxide injection pipelines, and other applications; fiberglass reinforced plastic underground storage tanks for the retail fuel, water and wastewater, and oil and gas markets; and tubular management services to the Western Canadian onshore oilfield market, including inventory management systems, mobile inspection, in-plant inspection and the refurbishment and rethreading of drill pipe, production tubing and casing, and tubular products.

