Short Interest in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Decreases By 16.1%

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 982,100 shares, a decrease of 16.1% from the September 30th total of 1,170,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 252,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 1.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,312,102 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,367,733,000 after purchasing an additional 90,871 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,098,739 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,409,817,000 after purchasing an additional 64,262 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 2.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,980,611 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,881,357,000 after purchasing an additional 92,769 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 9.2% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,485,554 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,174,747,000 after purchasing an additional 208,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 30.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,592,405 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $597,327,000 after purchasing an additional 374,384 shares during the last quarter. 89.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on TDY. TheStreet raised shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $470.00 to $445.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $520.00 to $472.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th.

Teledyne Technologies Price Performance

Teledyne Technologies stock traded up $15.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $395.14. The company had a trading volume of 410,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,854. Teledyne Technologies has a 1 year low of $325.00 and a 1 year high of $493.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $18.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $362.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $387.05.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.05. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies will post 17.75 EPS for the current year.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.