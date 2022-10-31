Short Interest in The Kansai Electric Power Company, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:KAEPY) Decreases By 18.5%

The Kansai Electric Power Company, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:KAEPY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decrease of 18.5% from the September 30th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 22.0 days.

Kansai Electric Power Price Performance

Shares of KAEPY stock remained flat at $3.85 on Monday. Kansai Electric Power has a fifty-two week low of $3.64 and a fifty-two week high of $5.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.61.

Get Kansai Electric Power alerts:

Kansai Electric Power Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

The Kansai Electric Power Company, Incorporated engages in electricity, gas and heat supply, and telecommunication businesses in Japan. It operates through four segments: Energy Business, Power Transmission and Distribution Business, Information and Communication Business, and Life and Business Solution Business.

Receive News & Ratings for Kansai Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kansai Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.