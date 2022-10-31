Short Interest in The Kansai Electric Power Company, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:KAEPY) Decreases By 18.5%

The Kansai Electric Power Company, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:KAEPY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decrease of 18.5% from the September 30th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 22.0 days.
Kansai Electric Power Price Performance
Shares of KAEPY stock remained flat at $3.85 on Monday. Kansai Electric Power has a fifty-two week low of $3.64 and a fifty-two week high of $5.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.61.
Kansai Electric Power Company Profile
