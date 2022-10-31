Sicart Associates LLC Buys 1,402 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Sicart Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 123,792 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for 3.5% of Sicart Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Sicart Associates LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $11,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MRK. Cooper Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter worth about $248,000. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.0% in the first quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 53,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 94.2% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 349,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,683,000 after acquiring an additional 169,536 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 20.1% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 401,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,967,000 after buying an additional 67,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex LLC increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 10.8% in the first quarter. Essex LLC now owns 32,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,628,000 after buying an additional 3,126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Atlantic Securities boosted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $107.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $89.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.26.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded down $0.52 during trading on Monday, hitting $100.25. 132,101 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,800,945. The stock has a market capitalization of $253.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $89.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.75. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.50 and a 1-year high of $101.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $14.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.05 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 47.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

