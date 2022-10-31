Sicart Associates LLC Has $8.53 Million Stock Position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Sicart Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) by 137.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 78,959 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,751 shares during the quarter. Zoom Video Communications comprises about 2.7% of Sicart Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Sicart Associates LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $8,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 242.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 49.8% in the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total value of $262,372.56. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 70,531 shares in the company, valued at $7,697,753.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Zoom Video Communications news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,404 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total transaction of $262,372.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 70,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,697,753.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,374 shares of the stock in a transaction on Saturday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total value of $169,954.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,136,061.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,778 shares of company stock valued at $647,247 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.24% of the company’s stock.

ZM traded down $1.58 during trading on Monday, reaching $82.63. 22,963 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,762,906. The company has a market cap of $24.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.07, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of -0.37. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.43 and a 12-month high of $291.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.33.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.17). Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 23.05% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on ZM shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $120.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zoom Video Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.97.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

