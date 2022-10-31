Sicart Associates LLC Has $8.65 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Sicart Associates LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,968 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 124 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 2.7% of Sicart Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Sicart Associates LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $8,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Dakota Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 10.0% during the second quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 10,204 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $22,236,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 43.3% in the second quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,713,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at about $1,199,000. Becker Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 7.6% in the second quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,916 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,327,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 8.6% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,180 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOGL traded down $2.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $94.09. The company had a trading volume of 378,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,292,098. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 trillion, a P/E ratio of 18.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $103.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.80 and a 52-week high of $151.55.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Alphabet from $155.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. JMP Securities cut their target price on Alphabet from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Itau BBA Securities initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $113.00 target price on the stock. Atlantic Securities dropped their price target on Alphabet to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Alphabet from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.37.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $13,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,522,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,878,216. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $13,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,522,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,878,216. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.33, for a total transaction of $96,837.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,749,865.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 173,056 shares of company stock valued at $18,002,360 over the last ninety days. 11.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Alphabet

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

