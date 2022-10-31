Sicart Associates LLC Reduces Stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Sicart Associates LLC trimmed its stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Sicart Associates LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.0% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 8.1% in the first quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 15,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 9.9% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 50.9% in the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the first quarter valued at approximately $221,000. 79.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.38, for a total value of $96,890.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,767,801.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Rockwell Automation Price Performance

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ROK shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Rockwell Automation from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $290.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $190.00 to $189.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $239.18.

ROK stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $256.75. The company had a trading volume of 9,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 840,458. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $190.08 and a 1 year high of $354.99. The company has a market capitalization of $29.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $235.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $227.00.

Rockwell Automation Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. This is a boost from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is 78.18%.

Rockwell Automation Profile

(Get Rating)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

