Sicart Associates LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Sicart Associates LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,216 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,947 shares during the quarter. Sicart Associates LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. GQG Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 59.9% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 51,800,709 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,277,527,000 after purchasing an additional 19,403,556 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 364,432,696 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,098,496,000 after acquiring an additional 8,825,023 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 149.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,534,097 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $539,651,000 after acquiring an additional 3,915,876 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 18,336,791 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,514,436,000 after acquiring an additional 2,245,300 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,669,491 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,707,277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,973,120 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of XOM stock traded up $1.82 on Monday, hitting $112.52. The company had a trading volume of 277,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,721,043. The firm has a market cap of $468.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $97.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $57.96 and a twelve month high of $111.21.

Insider Activity

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $115.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.67 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 23.82% and a net margin of 10.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 960,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $88.51 per share, for a total transaction of $84,969,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,137,000 shares in the company, valued at $100,635,870. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on XOM. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. HSBC lowered their price objective on Exxon Mobil to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.00.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Featured Articles

