Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Siebert Financial from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th.

Siebert Financial Price Performance

Shares of SIEB opened at $1.58 on Friday. Siebert Financial has a twelve month low of $1.35 and a twelve month high of $3.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.11 million, a PE ratio of 79.04 and a beta of -0.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Siebert Financial ( NASDAQ:SIEB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.72 million for the quarter. Siebert Financial had a return on equity of 2.20% and a net margin of 2.04%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Siebert Financial stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Siebert Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:SIEB – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 137,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,413 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.43% of Siebert Financial worth $298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

About Siebert Financial

Siebert Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail discount brokerage and investment advisory businesses in the United States and Internationally. It offers discount brokerage services, including self-directed trading, wealth management, financial advice, market making and fixed income investment, stock borrow, equity compensation plans, securities lending, equity stock plan, and market making services; independent retail execution services; and retail customer services.

