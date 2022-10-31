Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GCTAF) Short Interest Up 6.6% in October

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GCTAF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 133,200 shares, an increase of 6.6% from the September 30th total of 124,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 190.3 days.

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy Price Performance

OTCMKTS:GCTAF remained flat at $17.65 during trading hours on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.53 and its 200 day moving average is $17.57. Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy has a twelve month low of $13.06 and a twelve month high of $27.79.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GCTAF has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Oddo Bhf downgraded shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €18.05 ($18.42) price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.35.

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy Company Profile

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, SA, together with its subsidiaries, supplies wind power solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Americas, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Wind Turbines and Operation and Maintenance. The Wind Turbines segment offers wind turbines for various pitch and speed technologies, as well as provides development, construction, and sale of wind farms.

