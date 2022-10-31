Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) Short Interest Update

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 156,800 shares, an increase of 5.6% from the September 30th total of 148,500 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 24,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.3 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BSRR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Sierra Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Sierra Bancorp to $21.50 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Sierra Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th.

Insider Activity at Sierra Bancorp

In related news, EVP Michael Olague sold 2,000 shares of Sierra Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.65, for a total value of $43,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $781,694.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Sierra Bancorp

Sierra Bancorp Trading Up 0.1 %

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BSRR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 675,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,878,000 after purchasing an additional 4,752 shares in the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 527,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,454,000 after purchasing an additional 6,472 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 304,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,625,000 after purchasing an additional 11,012 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 180,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,555,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its stake in Sierra Bancorp by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 161,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,510,000 after buying an additional 3,190 shares in the last quarter. 53.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sierra Bancorp stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $22.05. 23,517 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,816. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.61. Sierra Bancorp has a twelve month low of $19.62 and a twelve month high of $28.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $332.76 million, a PE ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 0.97.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.01). Sierra Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 25.06%. Research analysts predict that Sierra Bancorp will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Sierra Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. Sierra Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 38.49%.

About Sierra Bancorp

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

Featured Stories

