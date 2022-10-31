Sierra Capital LLC Increases Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Sierra Capital LLC boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 1,060.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 106 shares during the quarter. Sierra Capital LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APD. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 57.7% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 68.6% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Up 2.2 %

APD stock opened at $254.44 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $245.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $244.40. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $216.24 and a 12-month high of $316.39. The company has a market cap of $56.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.80, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.01. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.31 EPS. Air Products and Chemicals’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on APD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $295.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $272.00 to $271.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $283.00 to $321.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $305.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.22.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

